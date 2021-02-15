To the editor: On Jan. 6, then-President Trump and his violent and murderous supporter mob narrowly missed overturning a free and fair presidential election and destroying democracy in the United States. This would have been a momentous event in American history, abolishing the cherished and venerated Constitution that has guided American civil and political life for over 230 years.
But even though this finally didn’t happen on Jan. 6, the attempted insurrection showed once again how fragile democracies are -- all democracies, not just the U.S. democracy, need constant reinforcing and nourishing, not just from the elected officials, but from all members of the electorate. Democracies do not perpetuate themselves automatically. So it is all the more shocking that a large majority of the Republican Senators and Representatives in Congress, a majority of Republican voters and many high Republican office holders, refuse to condemn the attempted coup on Jan. 6 and stick by supporting Trump.
All these Republicans are guilty of undermining American democracy and helping to destroy it. These Republicans never tire of uttering the well-worn phrase of calling the U.S. “the greatest democracy on earth, the envy of the rest of the world,” while simultaneously undermining that democracy and helping to tear it down.
There are other things that make the American democracy especially fragile, more so than some other democracies. For instance, the electoral college. Majorities of the voters do not elect the president, a majority of the electoral college does. That means that on the presidential level, the U.S. is not a democracy. Trump, in 2016, received almost 3 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton, but still became president because he had more electoral votes. In 2020, Joe Biden received more than 7 million more votes than Trump, but if only about 47,000 voters in the swing states had voted for Trump rather than Biden, Trump would have been re-elected, by the undemocratic electoral college. And that would have meant the end of American democracy and long-term autocratic rule by Trump. How can the voters have confidence in a democratic system where their vote for president doesn’t count because of the electoral college - an institution established to appease the slave states at the beginning of the Republic?
The extreme income and wealth inequality in the U.S. is a further factor for weakening our democracy. Billionaires and corporations with their huge and mostly hidden campaign contributions dominate the political system and make sure it does their bidding. The ordinary voter feels powerless and ignored by the political and economic decision makers and rightly fears that the U.S. is transforming rapidly into a plutocracy where only the richest people rule the country. What is needed to shore up democracy are limited and totally open campaign contributions, but that is vehemently opposed not only by the money elites but by most Republicans and even some Democrats. That undermines faith in democracy drastically, just as the constant efforts, again mostly by states with Republican governance, to suppress voting by certain groups, especially minority groups.
So the lesson of Jan. 6 is not just to try and punish the perpetrators of the violence and mayhem and those behind the scenes supporting them, the lesson is to shore up American democracy by making it more democratic - an effort required for all of us. And democrary must be actively taught, beginning in elementary school.
Sincerely yours,
Reto Pieth
Grafton, Feb. 11