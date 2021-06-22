To the editor: Every year in June the longtime commercialized Gay Pride parade goes on the march. We're made to think the celebrated riots of gays fighting the police to stop arrests sustained the gay rights movement that freed gay people from violent harassment and incarceration. It was, in reality, the sound of 'kaching' from cash registers that caught the attention of corporations and churches which lent the support needed to push same-sex lifestyles toward the finish line in the race for mainstream acceptance.
In the days when there was no money in it, Christian society and therefore government, spared no rod to railroad gay people into the dark and dangerous fringes of society. However, when gay people aptly demonstrated that they "have the numbers" it didn't take long for both corporations and churches to realize they can reach a very large "buying" market. And, politicians found a new constituent to add to their coffers and base of voters.
It was the unequivocal, unambiguous passage in the "Good Book" that set the stage for the unhinged condemnation of "males who lie with males" found in Leviticus 20:13, "If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads." Preeminent Notre Dame scholar of the New Testament, John T. Fitzgerald says, "In the history of Christianity in the West, there has been a recurring tendency to place greater emphasis on sexual sins than on other kinds. That greater emphasis is clearly evident in today's world."
One of the reasons for a lasting anti-gay conflict was the modern stark binary delineation between straights and gays. At the time of the June 1969 Stonewall riots the word "bisexual" was rarely used or acknowledged in the media or general public society, and media then was unwilling to add a complication to the convenient either/or sexual orientation newsworthy conflict.
It turns out that bisexual orientation was insufficient as a breakaway from straight versus gay due to society's failure to grasp the distinction of bisexualty as a standalone classification. Bisexuality also uses the biologically male/female binary as a means to describe an attraction to both sexes. Moreover, today the male/female biological classification of gender is now greatly outnumbered by the free-for-all to proclaim various gender identities beyond the LGBTQIA+ community. (ABC News recently identified 58 gender options for Facebook users.)
Nothing wrong with that. But sexual freedom and gender fluidity will suffer with the Republican conservative Christians hell-bent on taking over this country who, as they see it, will move to turn sexual sinners into criminals again. Too many conservatives seek to flip this country from a pluralistic free society to be governed under a theo-autocratic Christian ruling class. If that happens, in their own primitive parlance, god help us all.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, June 14