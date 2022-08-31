To the editor: I liked the former Cheshire County District #1. The four river-valley towns were grouped together and served by four representatives. We got to vote for a candidate from our own town, along with three others. Now redistricting runs the risk of shifting representation from the smaller towns into Keene, which has six representatives already.
I’m not saying Keene voters have different values from the smaller towns. We’re a progressive county and on the big issues we’re pretty harmonious, but it’s nice to know your representative, to see them at a town meeting and know who to call if you have a question.
Here’s what the new districts will look like: Chesterfield and Hinsdale will be CC#6, and residents in those towns select two CC#6 candidates. They’ve been represented by Cathy Harvey, ranking member of the Fish and Game committee, and Mike Abbott, whose seat on the Public Works & Highways Committee has helped get the new Connecticut River bridge started. Both are well-known residents in their towns, and active in their local school districts.
Westmoreland will now become part of CC#15, along with Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole, Surry, and Keene wards 1,3,4,5. This will dilute Westmoreland’s representation considerably, but this is the floterial, which means residents of those towns vote in two districts.
Westmoreland has been served for six terms by Paul Berch. He’s paid particular attention to the upgrading and expansion of the county nursing home, Maplewood, which is in his district. As the chair of the Cheshire County Delegation Executive Committee, he’s been able to keep our county taxes stable, with only a 1.3 percent increase over the last two budgets, while at the same time making sure all county employees are paid at least $15 per hour. With heightened concern over women’s health, it’s important to know he has been on Planned Parenthood’s Honor Roll from 2015 to 2020 for his 100 percent attendance and voting record.
Our bottom line responsibility in a democracy is to vote. In a small state with 400 representatives, we should be able to elect one we can contact easily and who recognizes our town’s needs. If you live in any of the towns listed above, you get to vote in two districts. In CC#6 you select two candidates, and in the floterial CC#15 you can vote for another two.
Cast your vote in the primary Sept. 13.
Tim Butterworth
Chesterfield, N.H., Aug. 24