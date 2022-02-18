To the editor: Lana Dever or Peter “Fish” Case for Windham Southeast School District Board? Over the years, both have contributed much to our community, volunteering their time, energy and expertise to a variety of social causes.
Peter has served, for example, on the boards of Boys and Girls Club of Brattleboro, Groundworks Collaborative, Girls on the Run, and Black Mountain Residential Family Living. Anyone who follows his columns in The Reformer knows that he is a champion of Black Lives Matter, Everyone Eats, and a fairer and more equitable system of state funding for education. I believe our community is better because of Peter’s contributions.
Lana has also served on a number of boards and agencies. Currently, she is homeless coordinator and case worker for Youth Services. She has also served on the boards for the Brattleboro Youth Shelter, the Root Social Justice Center, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and was co-founder of the Southern Vermont chapter of Black Lives Matter. She has also volunteered for Meals on Wheels and United Way of Brattleboro. I believe our community is better, too, because of Lana’s contributions.
So who would serve our communities better on the WSESD board? As a current member who embraces the board’s commitment to diversifying the district’s workforce, it would be disingenuous of me not to advocate for more gender and racial diversity on the board itself.
A more diverse board would send a powerful message to marginalized communities, but it would be far more than symbolic. The insights of a board member with lived experiences of homelessness and marginalization in a largely White community would be invaluable for planning, supporting and driving “sustained” and positive change in our district. People like Lana with lived experiences as a person of color in Southern Vermont would bring wisdom and perspectives that are crucially important for the board to make the kind of informed educational decisions that can benefit all of our students.
Even though Peter Case would be a worthy addition to the board, this year I urge voters to cast their votes for Lana Dever.
As for the open seat from Dummerston:
When considering candidates for a seat on a school board, it makes good sense to favor skilled and experienced educators, ones who have worked in the classroom with a variety of student populations, ones who understand how to measure and promote student learning, and ones who know how to build safe and healthy learning environments. It just makes good sense. This year the board of the Windham Southeast School District is honored to have just such candidate vying for the open seat from Dummerston: Deborah Stanford.
Deborah understands how teachers are the lifeblood of an educational system, having been one for over 35 years in both public and private schools. She appreciates the challenges our teachers are facing and the social and emotional hurdles that impede academic progress for so many of our students.
I have had the pleasure of becoming acquainted with Deborah over the past year and look forward to working with a colleague who can contribute informed perspectives to policy discussions, who can support staff and administration in all of our schools, and who can maintain a laser-like focus on the welfare and education of our students.
To some extent, Deborah Stanford has already contributed to the board over the past year by regularly attending and participating in board meetings as a member of the public (live and via Zoom). Her comments have been measured, cogent and reflective of the caring and intelligent person she is, one who will observe and listen to all sides before weighing in on the issue at hand.
Deborah Stanford is a remarkable candidate for a seat on the WSESD board. For the good of our students, I urge you to place an “X” on that box next to her name on your ballot for the March 1 election.
Note: While I am a director on the WSESD board, the opinions expressed in this letter are entirely my own.
Tim Maciel
Brattleboro, Feb. 14