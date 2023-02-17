To the Editor: The fact that Dick DeGray has been lighting up our downtown area for years during the holiday season is not a reason to cast your vote for him for a seat on the Brattleboro Select Board, nor is the fact that he has spent many years beautifying our streets and bridges with flowers. There are, without doubt, many candidates who love this community as much as Dick. There are many who have demonstrated a commitment to our community through their deeds and generosity of time, resources and spirit.
What sets Dick DeGray apart from other candidates is a strong set of values and principles that guide his decision-making. His opposition to adding a police substation to the Transportation Center – something his opponent is for – demonstrates his willingness to eschew facile solutions for deeply complex issues. It also reflects his sense of practicality. At a time when the BPD is seriously short-handed, do we really want police officers sitting behind a desk in the parking lot rather than patrolling our streets?
Dick is also in favor of the board reconsidering the addition of a social worker to the BPD. Given the stresses of the pandemic and the drug crises on individuals and families coupled with food insecurity and lack of affordable housing, it would be reprehensible if the Select Board did not even consider the value a social worker would add to the department.
Given the unknowns that our town will face because of the climate emergency, no one can predict the issues that the board will face over the next three years, but what we do know is that the Brattleboro Select Board will need to rely on members who can ask the hard questions, who can see through politically motivated proposals, and who can address crucial issues in a collaborative, transparent manner. Dick DeGray has the heart, mind and irrepressible energy that can only benefit the Select Board and our town. Please cast your vote for Dick DeGray in the next election. And, as Dick has urged many times over the years, please do vote.
Tim Maciel,
Brattleboro, Feb. 14