Editor of the Reformer: I am a nurse who moved to Brattleboro this summer. I was gathering information to complete my Vermont taxes. The homestead declaration (HS-122) is a form that requires municipal tax and education tax to be filled in. This information is usually easy to find on property tax bill in a box with house site tax information. Having just moved and having bought from an LLC this information was not on my bill. So I figured the town offices would be helpful. The listers office was able to give me house site value. Made many calls and emails and was told to go to Brattleboro.org and find tax rates for 2020 and then do the math. Well I’m good at math but not super familiar with the correct way to obtain these figures. So I called Vermont department of taxes and was helped out and obtained the information I needed.
I don’t think it would be good practice for me to tell a patient to just do the math when calculating rate of IV infusions. It is simple math -- Levophed runs at a rate of mcg/min, propofol mcg/kg/min. I imagine my patient would be nervous doing these medication mathematics. As a nurse it is my job to do this math as I am familiar with it. Disappointed in town offices.