To the editor: Gov. Phil Scott has proposed shifting more than 6,000 VSEA retirees from original Medicare to a new Medicare Advantage plan. This “could save the state $9 million, reduce premiums for retirees and lower the system’s long-term liabilities,” Scott said.
Steve Howard, VSEA’s executive director, says that Scott “is effectively proposing to privatize Medicare and leave retirees at the mercy of the private insurance companies who will manage the plans and will have a motive to deny needed care.”
I think the governor should do a little math. Insurance companies can take upwards of 15 percent of revenue for administrative overhead and profit. How can they do that and provide care for lower cost? The only way the math adds up is when they limit coverage — by limiting the network of providers available or the procedures and products covered or both — and/or impose hefty co-pays.
A health care reform advocate once summed up Medicare Advantage as follows: “Advantage is a brilliantly designed rip off. Cheaper than the alternative at the time you're deciding what to do. Extra benefits funded by ripping off the Medicare Fund, so patients don't feel the pinch. By the time that patients really need a lot of care, the insurance company has made a ton of money, the Medicare Fund has been ripped off, and the insurer drives the needy patient back to regular Medicare by putting so many obstacles in the way that the patient has no choice.”
Charlie Murphy
Bennington, Feb. 20