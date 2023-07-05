To the Editor: At a recent Select Board meeting (June 20), the town staff estimated the start-up costs for a Brattleboro Fire Department municipal ambulance service to be between $1.3 million and $1.9 million. The Selec Board would like to use one-time ARPA funds to pay for these costs.
I want to say at the start that I deeply appreciate our BFD. They are highly skilled, and very hardworking and they risk their lives for us when they fight fires. They have also been excellent EMS first responders when Rescue was last contracted to do the ambulance transport for $285,000 a year. If, in the future, the town were to hire an independent contractor for ambulances, the BFD would probably continue to be the EMS first responders as this is a service that most fire departments provide to the community since there are many fewer fire calls now throughout Vermont.
So, my question for Brattleboro taxpayers is whether we need the BFD to become an ambulance provider or whether it would be better for the town to use the ARPA funds for other needed capital projects. Some of you may remember that there were over 40 projects that the town staff listed that would be valuable capital projects for these one-time funds. In addition to these projects, I have heard some townspeople mention the desirability of a police substation downtown so the police can be more responsive to crime in the downtown area. We also know that the pool at Memorial Park, used by so many children and families, is in dire need of repairs or replacement, a potential cost of thousands if not millions.
Do we really want to use this huge amount of money for an ambulance transport system that will also require annual operating expenses that will be significantly higher than the BFD required in the past? On July 25, the Select Board will be hearing about what the annual operating expenses of a municipal ambulance transport system will likely be. Please attend or zoom in and direct any questions or concerns to the Select Board and staff by emailing emsfeedback@brattlboro.org.
Judy Davidson
Brattleboro, July 5