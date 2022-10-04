To the editor: I live in a house with a porch that has been described as having “the best porch in the county.” Maybe yes, maybe no, but it is in the middle of Williamsville and faces south straight across the road into the Rock River from a slightly elevated vantage point. I used to enjoy sitting here and relaxing. I don’t any more to a large degree. To think that our kids used to skateboard and bicycle around in front of Jim Lessing's store here. They wouldn’t last a week there now.
Maybe it’s because we were lucky enough to purchase a few additional acres out back and I’ve discovered the silence there.
Dover Road (Main Street) has become a steady source of irritation to me. What looks like a Vermont version of small town nirvana to the seeker of pastoral beauty is actually a death trap waiting to happen. From the people who whip through here at night thinking they can get away with it to the folks who flip us off as we signal "slow down” to them as they rip around the blind curve behind the post office, it’s pretty constantly unsafe and loud and SCARY.
I can tell horror stories of walking at night, in the dark between narrow, flanking snowbanks with a group of people, sheep-dogging them onto one side of the road while standing out flashing a handheld light to warn the oncoming driver to watch out, then gape in amazement as they never slow down, probably doing over 35 mph in a 25 zone. Thirty-five mph will most likely kill an unprotected body according to statistics. Another: my partner planting alongside of the road, while a runner and bicyclist pass simultaneously as well as a driver who speeds up merging through them honking his/her horn. Another: standing outside the Williamsville Hall recently with a reception going on with guests slightly wandering off the shoulder of the road amongst the parked cars and having a genuinely close call, exclaiming “I had no idea!”
This is the main road to the west of here … Dover, Mt. Snow, Wilmington, Bennington, etc. Our road is apparently not classified to be set up like I see in Newfane, Townshend, Jamaica, Rawsonville, where I observe parking and sidewalks. We have no sidewalks for the most part. We share the edge of the road with the people racing back to Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey as well as stressed local folks just trying to keep some food on their table. Sidewalks wouldn’t help. I walk down the road and pretend to be unbalanced (maybe you already figured out that I am!); that sometimes helps. Some people can’t find it in their hearts to even put the inside tires over the midline to avoid me, even though the oncoming lane is empty! You can tell who walks and who doesn’t; that goes for the back roads as well. On a dirt road, I slow to probably 10 mph and veer widely around a pedestrian. I would estimate that eight times out of 10, I get an appreciative smile and a wave.
This is obviously a widespread issue. Global if you will. Our local highway superintendent is doing what he can with his resources. Our local (Newfane) Select Board is doing an intelligent job tackling it. They are bringing in authorities to discuss solutions. Mark Anderson, our Windham County Sheriff, came in last week to discuss the situation as well as options. Next up … VTrans.
It’s really obvious to anyone who lives here that it is going to require some kind of physical restraint to slow us down. Bumps/humps/tables are noisy. Same as troughs. Installing potholes would work pretty well, I think. The speed readers help to wake us up. But, it’s kind of like waiting for the next car technology to arrive. No one wants to take this beast on. It costs investment money. You could mount cameras that catch plate numbers and mail out tickets (bye, bye tourists). You could put a police presence out there — lots of cars, training, danger, budgeting/management issues. There is a box full of files and brainstorming ideas that perennially gets passed around to no avail. Personally, my favorite is to build in adjacent constrictions that bump landscaped curb structures into the edge of the road and, in a place like Williamsville, place 2-3 of them. Stop signs seem overkill. This isn’t Cedar Street in Brattleboro with its visual speed bump stop signs.
What is going on here is clearly, simply just “wrong.” My opinion is that the state of Vermont is negligent in passing this on to small towns without resources and a state policy to back them up. It is unfair to the towns, to the police forces and to the citizens who deal with this constant nightmare. If there is a certain concentration of residents, slow down the traffic that zone and standardize the structures, thereby getting contractors who become streamlined in the creation of this element, thereby lowering costs, thereby … etc. Have a state contract that puts out a bid for a standardized structure that all municipalities in the state can purchase through. Get travelers used to them as normal.
Dogs have been hit, people are moving away, we’ve thought about it. What is it going to take?
T Breeze Verdant
Williamsville, Sept. 24