To the editor: I have read the 25 pages of Vermont H273, introduced in the Legislature. The stated purpose of the bills is to "promote racial and social equality in land access and ownership.” It talks extensively about all the disparity of opportunity for every minority. It revisits Vermont's and United States' past “sins” against minorities with multiple selected references.
Vermont is made up of about 30 percent public land, national and state forests and parks, community parks, trails, etc., and land trust property. Everyone has access to those public lands.
The bill talks a lot about the lack of minority farmers. So, I wondered, has there been a study done on how many minorities aspire to be farmers?
The bill quotes statistics from the city of Burlington where the percentage of land/home ownership is far below the percentage of minorities in the population. Well, it is a college town with a low median age, transient population and little to no available agricultural property. Don’t use the Burlington example and imply it reflects the entire state or use it to sell a piece of legislation.
Exactly how many minorities were denied access to home/land ownership? What was the basis of the denial? Would a vibrant economy, improved education, and lower taxes have solved the issue? How much private land is available and is it where the would-be minority farmers want to live? How can we propose legislation without these answers?
Vermont ranks fifth of all states in quality of life. The United States ranks higher than other comparable countries for minority quality of life. The vast majority of minorities in Vermont live in the 10 largest cities, not in rural Vermont. You might consider that the problem is a municipality problem, not a statewide problem.
Real estate is at a premium right now. People of all colors are fleeing cities to avoid COVID and crime. With more people working remotely our real estate is gobbled up as soon as it hits the market. Prices are shooting up. This affects all people.
Vermont is not racist. Vermont is not hateful. This legislation is another feel good proposal with no real plan or fact based numbers. It creates a board of 15-20 people representing all minorities to administer state taxpayer dollars. It gives the board the power to purchase and hold land in every municipality in Vermont. It takes $10 million from the General Fund. Between the land removed from tax rolls and the money taken from the state budget, you can expect taxes to go up.
We should always strive to improve the lives of our citizens -- all of them. But legislation with only vague goals, no execution plan in place, no stated, measurable outcomes and no consideration of unintended consequences is bad governance and should not be passed.
Cristine A. White
West Dummerston, March 2