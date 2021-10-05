To the editor: I’m writing this as the best way I have to voice my deepest thanks to the people of Brattleboro.
Yesterday my young dog got frightened in downtown Brattleboro and slipped out of his leash. He ran up Main Street and eventually onto Route 30, right in the middle of the road and right in the middle of traffic. A stranger offered my sister a ride as she ran after my dog. As we somewhat frantically searched for him, total strangers saw what was going on and trailed him in their cars, watching him and giving him some protection. When he turned into the Retreat Farm, Molly (from the Farm staff) followed him and kept an eye on him. A family came with a bowl of water for him. Everywhere we looked, people were acting with such good solutions coupled with kindness.
This story could have had a very different ending, but thanks to the kindness and efforts of total strangers, our loved puppy is safe at home, surrounded by family. Thank you to everyone who showed such heart.
Debbie and Alan Steckler
Wilmington, Oct. 3