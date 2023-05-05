To the editor: In response to the article by Jenna Stribling ("Paid Family Leave Law can have profound impact on reproductive, maternal, and child health," April 25)
Why should I or anyone pay for a woman's choice to have children? People should not have children they can't afford.
This is not a public responsibility, and it shouldn't be paid through taxes.
Family leave programs can be helpful for workers who need to care for sick or injured family members. Jenna's writing is focused on maternity issues only.
Tom Murray
Brattleboro, April 25