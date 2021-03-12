To the editor: Last month I wrote a letter to The Reformer instructing readers on how to illustrate the trace amounts of CO2 in the atmosphere. Additionally, I remarked that I think that volcanoes are a highly underrated phenomena on this planet — with regards to weather. The Reformer was kind enough to publish my letter.
In it, I directed readers to Christopher Pett’s paper entitled “Volcanic Cyclogenesis,” in which he characterizes the power of one particular volcanic event as having been “equivalent to nearly 4 super typhoons.” He concludes: “Deep troughs in the Jetstream are evident on Jan. 25 then cyclones form over the Ocean on the following days. On Feb. 2 through Feb. 8, cyclones form in the Deep South and North Atlantic. By Feb. 11, an immense positive vorticity spreads from Colorado 105E south through Texas to the Flemish Cap 40E in the North Atlantic. This is the massive storm that hit the Eastern Seaboard on that date.”
I directed readers to the work of Hong Kong scientist Wyss Yim, who believes that the sudden birth of a volcano from the seafloor off the island of Mayotte (near Madagascar) might’ve provided the energy to fuel the two massive cyclones (Kenneth and Idai) which whacked East Africa in 2019.
Additionally, in the paper “Volcanic Mesocyclones,” authors Chakraborty et al characterize volcanic plumes as cyclonic — essentially, stationary tornadoes — spawning waterspouts and dust devils and wrapped in lightning sheaths.
Just west of us is the Kamchatka Peninsula of Russia, a unique region sporting 29 active volcanoes. It is not unusual for more than one to be erupting at any one time. Giant vortical heat pumps. I cannot imagine that they don’t affect our weather, especially the tropospheric polar vortex. But, I cannot find anyone else thinking about it besides me. The mirovaweb.it site gives graphical representations of the heat output sensed from erupting volcanoes. And at www.kscnet.ru/ivs/kvert/van/?type=1, bulletins regarding Kamchatka volcanic eruptions are constantly uploaded. (Interestingly, both sites are down, as I write this.)
Weather is all about low-pressure and high-pressure systems, or cyclones and anticyclones. Shouldn’t these powerful cyclonic heat pumps figure into our weather picture? I can find plenty of papers on volcanoes and climate, but given that, when talking about climate, by definition one must be considering a 30-year period, at minimum, it strikes me that very few volcanic eruptions actually do affect climate.
Another paper, “Atmospheric effects in Scotland of the AD 1783–84 Laki eruption in Iceland,” relates that: “The summer of 1783 was dominated by long-lasting anticyclonic circulation that led to it being one of the warmest summers across Europe during recent centuries ... Equally, the winters of 1783–84 and 1784–85 were two of the coldest and were associated with extensive sea ice cover around Iceland and the Greenland Sea ...” However, the paper goes on to say that “Climate models suggest that the warm summer of 1783 in Europe was unrelated to volcanic radiative forcing ...”
Well, models are mathematical fabrications. Mathematical models strike me much the same way in which spell check does on my iPad: It is an abysmal function, with apparently zero connection to an English dictionary. It most likely derives from artificial stupidity.
For the life of me, I cannot comprehend all of these disconnects.
How can the planet be covered by so many vortical heat pumps and those vortical heat pumps be so completely ignored, in the current scheme of things?
Jacqueline Brook
Putney, March 6