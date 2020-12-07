Editor of the Reformer,
With so much need in our communities right now, it’s hard to know where to start to lend a hand. And when people are suffering, you can be sure that their pets are suffering too. Vermont has one of the highest per capita rates of pet ownership in the country, according to the AVMA Pet Ownership and Demographics Sourcebook, with 70 percent of Vermont families including at least one pet. You can be sure that when pet families are struggling to put food on the table for themselves and their kids, they’re also struggling to put food in the bowls for their pets.
I’m proud to be associated with both the Vermont Disaster Animal Response Team (VDART) and its regional team, the Windham Disaster Animal Response Team (WinDART). Since the start of the pandemic, our regional teams across the state have been focused on providing pet food to families in need through our local food banks. Our volunteers have driven hundreds of miles distributing thousands of pounds of pet food, and have worked at food distribution events to ensure that families left with pet food for their beloved companions. We also developed a statewide pet food map so that people could find the closest free resource to their own location.
During the month of December, we’re thankful to Agway for hosting a pet food drive at their Brattleboro location. If you’d like to donate, you can drop off a bag (or two!) of dog or cat food any time they’re open. On Saturday, Dec. 12, our volunteers will be at the Shaw’s in Wilmington from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. collecting pet food to fill our response trailer. If you’d like to support our work in the comfort of your home, go to www.VermontDART.org/donate. Thank you in advance for lending a paw.
Joanne Bourbeau, Team Chair
Windham Disaster Animal Response Team
Dec. 5