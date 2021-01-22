Editor of the Reformer: Many have said that confronting the COVID pandemic is like fighting a war. In our weekly mens veterans group, now meeting via Zoom, we have discussed the similaries between the two, and we want to share our thoughts with you.
Indeed, we feel there are similaries between being i a combat zone and confronting a pandemic, the most outstanding of which include the personal dangers one faces as well as the painful separation from family and friends.
In each situation, there is a steep learing curve, as the less you know about the realities of a new combat zone or a new virus causing a pandemic, the more at risk you are. During the Vietnam War, it was considered to be dangerous to be near a newly arrived soldier during his first month in-country as the latter was bound to make mistakes dangerous to those around him.
One of our members is convinced that coming from a very rural New Hampshire town, where he learned many survival skills, bode him well during his Vietnam tour. Conversely, he felt that boys from the city were at much greater risk than he was.
We all agreed that the two crucial periods during the 12-13 months Vietnam tour when the soldier was at greatest risk were in his or her first 30 days while learning the ropes and during he last 30 days when there was a tendency to feel you have nearly made it through your tour of duty, causing you to let down your guard just a bit, putting yourself at greater risk, occasionally with dire consequences.
We know that the vaccines against COVID give us all an offensive weapon in our current war, one more effective than those available during other wars.
We know how hard people have worked in our part of the country to stay well ourselves and to help our neighbors. That is just the way we do tings in these parts.
Our message to everyone is to fight the natural tendency, when you see light at the end of the tunnel, to let your guard down.
We are all aware of "COVID fatigue," as we feel it ourselves. But we must stay strong and committed to our mission to stay well.
We hope that during these next 4-6 months, everyone will strongly consider getting one of the safe and effective COVID vaccines, and we also hope that by this summer, enough of us will be immunized that COVID will be much less risk to all of us.
In the meantime, for your sake and for that of your loved ones, and to help relieve the burden on our health care workers, please do not let your guard down. Continue mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, and avoiding large groups. We hope that by the end of your tour, you will again be safely home with your family and friends. Vietnam Veterans called this "returning to the world."