To the editor: Annette Smith's op-ed column “Merchant power in Vermont” (Feb. 7) overlooks Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs, often called "credits") that renewable-electricity developers in rural Vermont sell in urban Southern New England.
“A REC can be sold separately from the actual electricity. The REC owner has exclusive rights to make claims about ‘using’ or ‘being powered with’ the renewable electricity associated with that REC.” (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)
Buying renewable electricity and RECs in Vermont avoids renewable-electricity development in Southern New England’s backyard.
As their longtime recreational backyard, should Vermont also be Southern New England’s renewable-electricity development backyard?
Howard Fairman
Putney, Feb. 15