To the editor: I respectfully ask that you refrain from reprinting fallacy and misinformation in this paper. If I wanted to read such, I could easily do so on Facebook or any number of online tabloids or message boards for free. I subscribe to this paper for actual news and facts, and from time to time to gain insight into the opinions of my fellow citizens.

Not to pick on Mr. Borax's letter of May 20 ("Don't trust COVID vaccines for children"), but with it being the most recent example, I will use it. There would be nothing wrong with him saying that he does not believe vaccines are safe for children. That would qualify as an opinion. However to say "these gene-altering brews" and "thousands of jabbed people are getting seriously injured and dying" is simply, verifiably, fiction.

Letter: Don't trust COVID vaccines for children To the editor: Vaccines for children? According to the CDC, children under 16 have a 99.997 …

You have an enormous privilege and responsibility as a print news organization, and to reprint such blatant misinformation is lazy, irresponsible, and dare I say at a time like this, dangerous. We are plagued by misinformation and lies as well as an enormous segment of our population lacking basic scientific literacy and logical reasoning skills. To provide a megaphone that spreads misinformation is wrong. Free speech and opinion are one thing, perpetuating ignorance at best and lies at worst is another and I'd hope that your editorial staff could know the difference.

If I continue to see tabloid journalism or internet trolling nonsense on these pages I will no longer be able to justify paying for such depravity. And before anyone goes off on a half cocked response about VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), please educate yourself because otherwise you're only proving my point that many lack the needed scientific literacy to usefully interpret such data.

Respectfully,

Jason Schmotzer

Brattleboro, May 21