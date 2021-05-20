To the editor: Vaccines for children? According to the CDC, children under 16 have a 99.997 percent chance of recovering from COVID in the very unlikely chance they'd get it in the first place.
Please forgive me if I fail to feel assured by Vermont Health Commissioner Mark Levine's pronouncement that the Pfizer vaccine has passed the "same safety benchmarks for this younger group" as it did for older people. Considering none of these gene-altering brews has been tested for long-term damage, and thousands of jabbed people are getting seriously injured and dying, why in the world would any conscious parent serve their child up as a guinea pig to pharmaceutical corporations that constantly get taken to federal court for lying about their products?
Mark Borax
Putney, May 14