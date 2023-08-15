To the Editor: A lot of vitriol is being directed at the Dover Free Library’s Board of Trustees over the firing of John Flores.
As someone who served on the DFL board from 2015-2018, I want to remind readers that the library trustees are volunteers who serve in this role because they value the library and want to see it thrive. Board members are at a disadvantage in this dispute because they can’t respond fully and candidly to public criticism. This is a difficult situation for everyone; when in doubt, practice kindness.
Hillary Twining
Brattleboro, Aug. 13