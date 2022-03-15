To the editor: OUTRAGE is too mild a word for my reaction to the despicable behavior of Reps. Greene and Boebert during President Biden’s State of the Union address. Their vulgar rudeness established a new low even for Congress! Where are objections from Republicans? Does the lack thereof indicate approval?
These individuals are paid by taxes collected by the U.S. government from all working people. In addition to an oath of fealty to the Constitution, said Congress is expected to perform specific duties and work for legislative solutions to the nation’s serious problems. They are not and should not be compensated for infantile disrespectful behavior designed to disrupt a formal national occasion, in this instance the SOTU message. At the first sound from either of them they should have been unceremoniously ejected! I strenuously object to having my tax dollars used to finance their appalling conduct. Media coverage, which is all they crave, could have been easily denied.
The nation, beleaguered though it is, is NOT obligated to indulge such despicable conduct. The tantrums must be countered with severe consequences. They must NEVER be rewarded. The best they can expect would be censure and ejection from Congress. INSTANTLY.
Lynda Copeland
Brattleboro, March 4