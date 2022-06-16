To the editor: For our very sakes, American soil is drenched in spilled blood of lives that never had a chance to be lived. That same soil was also soiled for those scrambling masses we witness just about every day who run from a surprise attack for no apparent reason. When I watch any part of the macabre reruns, I am reminded of the countless times American servicemen surprised sleeping Indian villagers with raids and then massacred frightened men, women, their children and old people in order for us to be here now.
As long as universal health care is withheld, as long as students continue to face indentured debt futures, as long as our borrowed money (U.S.A. owes $30 trillion), is spent on weapons for killing Russians rather than on the needs of American citizens for medical, educational, social and psychological well-being, as long as billionaire humans can sway in the clouds in remarkable architectural glass and concrete creations like Steinway Tower while other Americans are crowding under corroding bridges and clamoring for empty heat vents, the tweaking of gun laws is a fanciful, posturing, legislative trick that can't work, especially since there are already way more guns than people.
After a million of us have died from COVID-related illness, why is our borrowed money going for more death, and not for a functional public health system? Without seismic shifts in our perceptions of what is of importance as well as serious alterations to the very mechanics that make exceptional, exponential wealth, the dislodged, dispirited and desperate who have been effectively erased in our winner-take-all society, will continue to have a bloody field day with our children and fellow citizens. God bless you if living in the cloud is your dream! People with homicidal intent will continue to spill more blood into this land and unlive many potential lives until there is ample evidence that those cloud seekers swaying in their needle cocoons and working Americans live on the same planet.
Nick Santoro
Rutland, June 9