To the editor: It’s shocking for a supposed “free market” proponent like David Flemming to assert ("GWSA may stop renewable energy cash flow, but not our natural gas reliance," March 24) that “Vermont could not sell RECs in a free market,” because RECs in Vermont have less value here than they do in neighboring states, given that one essential mechanism of free markets is arbitrage: that is, moving items (goods, services, etc.) from where they are valued less to where they are valued more. There may be reasons to oppose this maneuver, but the “free market” is not among them.

Flemming: GWSA may stop renewable energy cash flow, but not our natural gas reliance For several years, Vermont has made millions selling Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) to othe…

Flemming simply leaves the factual world behind when he asserts that “grid-level back-up power storage … doesn’t (and may never) exist." Storage is now in common use in various parts of the world. The first major project (100 MW) was built by Elon Musk in Western Australia; California and other western states are now buying huge blocks of solar or wind, plus storage and GMP is experimenting with different modalities right here in Vermont.

If Meredith Angwin’s book predicted Texas blackouts due to renewables, she was just plain wrong, not prescient. The blackouts were due to the 80-plus percent of the grid supplied by natural gas and nuclear, not the 10-plus percent due to renewables. And none of it needed to happen if only Texas regulators had required their utilities (gasp!) to be prepared for winter weather.

Finally, it’s totally unsurprising that based on these demonstrably false assumptions, Flemming’s overall “thesis” (to glorify this drivel) that renewable intermittency is a problem for the grid is way off base. It is belied by examples around the world of grids far more reliant on renewables than Vermont is likely to be for many years. And in the meantime, technology changes and adapts.

John Greenberg

Marlboro, March 24