To the editor: On June 10 a manifesto to ban music appeared in the Brattleboro Reformer ("Commentary: Community members advocate boycott of Yemen Blues concert in Putney"). I was so saddened by this that I decided I would wait several days to pull my thoughts together and give answer to a political statement generated by untruth. I cannot do it, not because I cannot come up with all the appropriate arguments — the conflict, the context, history and facts that swirl about the Israelis and Palestinians — no, that is not what I want to do.

Commentary: Community members advocate boycott of Yemen Blues concert in Putney The following statement is from local community members and others with ties to this area.

My despair evokes Cry My Beloved Country, my beloved Brattleboro. The despair arises from my misunderstanding of people I thought were of good will — ready to sit at the table, face each other and discuss uncomfortable truths. The signers of this manifesto are well known in our community for vigorous social action. I, personally, have always respected their positions vis-a -vis Brattleboro governance.

However, this group letter has caused me to look at Critical Race Theory in a new way. Where or what is the inflection point that drives people to write untruth, to spread fear — do they not want to dialogue but rather send out messages of destruction and hateful words? The signers of this document completely blindsided me. In my fantasy they were the good guys. So, please, understand my confusion as to what this group is really trying to tell us. Are they telling you and me, if you do not agree with us, you can’t have music?

What am I missing here? There are no naifs in this group when it comes to politics — their message to us in Brattleboro is very explicit.

And, I am in despair. I respectfully ask that this group come to the table, denounce fear and terrorism, and embrace music.

Selma Schiffer

Wilmington, June 16