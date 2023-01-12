To the editor: After reading the Year in Review article ("Changes come after Brattleboro, Rescue Inc. split," Dec. 27), here is my response:

Not only was it upsetting with how the situation dropping Rescue occurred (without having a meeting with the general public), but the way it was presented "in your face" in the Brattleboro Reformer. It would be different if Rescue was negligent in their services, but that is NOT the case. This makes you feel discomfort with the town of Brattleboro and creates a trust issue. Rescue has all the vehicles, equipment, personnel and experience that was/is needed to service Brattleboro. I do not feel the tax payers of Brattleboro should be asked to provide any additional funds. From everything I've read, this is a more costly route the town is taking with the Fire Department EMS/Golden Cross.

And, I want to state that the Brattleboro Fire Department is an excellent department — no qualms about them, but let Rescue do what they are good at!

Carol Crosier

Brattleboro, Jan. 5