To the Editor:
I commend the Brattleboro Historical Society for the excellent local history article, "It's not all fun and games for recreation director."
I am writing to provide additional information in regards to the man in the wheelchair next to Carol Lolatte in the upper picture.
That man is Ben Underhill and he was the chair of the Finance Committee dealing with the West River Park project.
In that leadership role, he provided the skill and energy which led to the purchase and development of West River Par without asking the town of Brattleboro to provided extra funds to complete the project.
Ben Underhill is well known and respected in this community for which we worked in so many capacities until his unfortunate death several years ago.
It is fitting that he does not remain unnamed in this photo of the opening ceremony at West River Park.
Bob Tortolani
Brattleboro, Aug. 5