To the editor: At its January 11 meeting the Dummerston Select Board proposed eliminating the annual Town Meeting. For thousands of years, Native Americans lived on the land now known as Dummerston and made decisions by consensus. Since the town of Dummerston was founded by Europeans about 250 years ago, and since women won the right to vote about 100 years ago, virtually direct democracy has continued through annual Town Meeting. Now, the Select Board is seeking to drive a “dagger into the heart of town meeting.” Those were the words of University of Vermont politics professor Frank Bryan, when he learned in 2017 of a similar failed scheme in Dummerston. Bryan is the author of a book about Vermont town meetings.
Dummerston people should unite to save democracy in our town. From 2003 to 2019 (the annual Town Meeting was suspended due to COVID from 2020 to 2022) townspeople repeatedly overruled the Select Board and voted to tax themselves to protect farmland. As a result two farms were saved.
When Mary Ellen Copeland asked the Select Board for a letter of support for protecting forestland in town the board rejected her request 5-0. She went to the annual Town Meeting and was approved about 100-0. As a result, she and her group saved hundreds of acres of forest land in Dummerston with state money and private donations.
The U.S.A. is losing 6,000 acres of open space to development every day. The number of houses in Dummerston went from about 300 in 1960 to about 900 today. Very few of those homes are the kind of multi-family housing that exists in the Brooks House in Brattleboro. Fortunately, the state is funding the construction of new multi-family housing in Brattleboro. Investing in farmland protection will reduce Dummerston's taxes in the long run. In Vermont, the towns with the most protected open space have the lowest property taxes.
Protecting open space is one of the best ways to stop climate change, which the world's leading scientists say is a major threat to earth's ability to support human life.
Hundreds of acres of farmland in Dummerston are vulnerable to being paved. For more information, please call my landline at 802-254-2531 or write to me at ewilliams@valleypost.org.
Eesha Williams
Dummerston, Jan. 16