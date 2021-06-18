To the editor: I wrote an earlier letter asking that you please exercise editorial integrity and stop printing lies and misinformation. Unfortunately you've only followed this up by printing a defamatory response to my letter that contains misinformation, grossly misrepresenting my point. Your own policy states that you will not publish letters that make libelous accusations yet you then printed a letter from Cristine White that is either reflective of incredibly myopic reading comprehension skills or is flat out aspersive.

Where did I ever say that if opinions are printed that I disagree with I will stop buying the paper? Furthermore, I did not end my letter saying that; actually I ended my letter with a statement about VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System). Earlier I clearly made the statement that opinions are fine, but there's a clear difference between opinion and falsehoods. Also I never singled out the letters to the editor, rather I used a letter as an example as it was timely. To reprint a faulty and obvious misinterpretation suggesting that I want those that I disagree with to be silenced is irresponsible and potentially damaging to my reputation. You must do better.

I, and I'm guessing many others, welcome honest debate, but we must debate in reality, not figments of imagination or twisted un-truths. What I did say is that if you continue to print fallacy and act no better than the dumpster fires that we call social media I could not continue to justify paying for a subscription and I stand by that. I really do want to support quality local journalism; please don't devolve into a garbage rag playing on drama and nonsense. Please, let's debate the facts.

Jason Schmotzer

Brattleboro, May 31