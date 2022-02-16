To the editor: I’ll be voting for Zon Eastes and Michael Becker for the Guilford Select Board on-site, outdoors at the Guilford Central School on Tuesday, March 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early/absentee ballots are available. Call 802-254-6857. More election information is at https://guilfordvt.com/faqs/elections-faqs/.
I want Zon to continue his focus on the DV/Fiber effort to improve internet connectivity. I hope internet services reach everyone, and those who have internet see better service at more affordable prices. Zon’s presence benefits Guilford in this effort.
Michael Becker’s engineering and business background appeal to me. I’m impressed by both his knowledge and integrity. He’s practical, straightforward and committed to Guilford.
Competition for the Select Board seats is good. Guilford benefits when more people run for office, serve on committees and follow the often difficult decisions the Select Board must make.
I was disappointed with the poor communication between the Select Board and Planning Commission members; I accept that in the best of times, never mind during COVID-19 protocols, communicating tough decisions is never easy. Next time they'll do better.
The folks who produce The Guilford Gazette and Guilford Annual Report deserve praise. I appreciate the artful presentation of not only the facts and figures, but the personality of place.
I feel lucky and privileged to live in Guilford. I plan to vote and participate with clarity, respect and to say what is true for me, not what I assume to be true for you.
I hope you’ll join me.
Sincerely,
Bill Murray
Guilford, Feb. 11