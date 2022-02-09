To the editor: Zon Eastes and Michael Becker are running to keep their seats on the Guilford Select Board. It has been my pleasure to have served and worked with Zon and Michael over the last several years. I enthusiastically support their campaigns.
In every town, serving as a Select Board member is a major time commitment. Guilford is no different. Members attend a wide variety of webinars, events, and functions across Vermont: prepping for each meeting entails studying substantial amounts of documentation and presentations in advance; SB members are liaisons with each of the town’s commissions; they take on large projects; they serve on subcommittees. Zon, for example, is a key player in DVFiber, the organization working to bring broadband to every Guilford resident. Zon and Michael focus on ensuring that our budgets are as tight as possible. Zon and Michael are forward-looking, working to make Guilford resilient in the face of the climate crisis, demographic changes, and other external pressures.
To address the “elephant in town,” I do believe the Select Board as a whole could have handled their concerns about the Planning Commission differently. However, this does not define their service overall. Guilford benefits from having seasoned representatives who are committed to the values and goals put forth by the Select Board each year. Please vote for Zon Eastes and Michael Becker.
Sheila Morse
Chair, Finance Advisory Committee
Former chair, Guilford Select Board
Guilford, Feb. 4