To the editor: Everyone is rightfully consumed with news about the coronavirus right now, but let’s also try to remain mindful of the health issues that were facing our nation before anyone had heard of COVID-19. March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. There’s no colorectal cancer vaccine, but we can ward off the disease simply by eating vegan foods rather than animal-derived ones.
The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), which issued a 10-point plan to help people reduce their risk of cancer by as much as 40 percent, warns people to stop eating bacon, hot dogs, and other processed meats, in particular, because there’s “no level of intake” that doesn’t raise one’s cancer risk. Instead, the WCRF advises people to eat whole grains, vegetables, fruits, beans, and lentils.
Vegan foods are typically high in fiber and phytochemicals, which knock out carcinogens and fight inflammation. If you want to reduce your risk for cancer — and help stop future pandemics, which often originate in animals used for food — see www.PETA.org for more information and a free vegan starter kit.
Sincerely,
Heather Moore
PETA Foundation
Norfolk, Va., Feb. 23