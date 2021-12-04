To the editor: In January of 2010 the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that the long-standing prohibition on independent expenditures by corporations violated the First Amendment which deals with freedom of speech. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy stated: “An independent expenditure is political speech presented to the electorate that is not coordinated with a candidate ...”
This decision allowed corporations including nonprofits and labor unions to spend unlimited sums of money for or against political candidates. The ruling was called Citizens United, named for the conservative non-profit group which challenged campaign rules after the FEC prevented them from promoting and airing a film critical of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on a date too close to the presidential primaries. The Supreme Court sided with Citizens United. The last decade yielded the following shocking financial results:
$4.5 BILLION in non-party outside spending
$1.2 BILLION given to parties and other groups by the top 10 donors
$963 MILLION in outside spending by groups which are not required to disclose their funders. (Total in previous decade $129 million)
It was assumed that independent spending would be both incorruptible and transparent. Both assumptions have been amply disproven. Fact: Citizens United has accepted funding from the Heritage Foundation, an organization under the tutelage of the Koch brothers.
Elaine Chao, wife of Senator Mitch McConnell and secretary of labor under president Bush, was a member of the Heritage Foundation as a distinguished fellow and as a member of the personnel. Another link is Hans A. Spakovsky, a top legal advisor to the Heritage Foundation and former member of the FEC ... what a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive.
(Website Open Secret is a source for donation information).
Lynda Copeland
Halifax, Nov. 27