To the editor: The election manipulation has begun anew. I suggest we all start chronicling it and calling it out. I’ll begin with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and ABC News.
The DNC has decided not to host primary debates this election cycle. They would have you believe that no one has stepped up to challenge the now obviously cognitively-challenged Joe Biden. But, two people with brains have indeed tossed their hats into the ring: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and Marianne Williamson.
I don’t know how anyone could argue with a single word of Bobby Kennedy’s two-hour-long announcement speech. And I don’t know how it has been possible to have decades-long conversations on healthcare in this country without a single person asking the fundamental question: “Why are so many people sick?” I nearly fell out of my seat when I finally heard Marianne Williamson ask that question in a highly public setting in one of the primary debates last election cycle. When you ask that question, the answer is unlikely to be a convoluted insurance scheme.
Then, ABC News recently interviewed Bobby Kennedy and admitted that they had edited his remarks, cutting everything that they didn’t agree with — which is apparently against federal law. Kennedy responded that 47 USC 315 makes it illegal for TV networks to censor Presidential candidates. He’s a talented lawyer. I wonder if he’ll sue or seek an indictment against the news organization.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden, in a room full of kids recently, had to be told by one of them that he had just gotten back from Ireland when he couldn’t remember, following a question from another. And, at a football event, at which he was going to be presented with a ball, a helmet, and a jersey, he apparently grabbed the jersey and just started walking away through the crowd. I wonder who is really running the show in Washington. Who is our puppetmaster? I’ve said before that I think it might be the unelected Victoria Nuland.
Is the Democratic Party really going to spend a year and a half cheerleading for a man who is clearly cognitively impaired? And self-destruct in the process? While ignoring a candidate — RFK, Jr. — who could breathe new life into a party that has become incomprehensible and irrelevant for many of us? Either way, I’ll be partying like it’s 1999. I’d love to see RFK, Jr., on the ticket. And I’d love to watch the Democratic Party self-destruct. In fact, if it came down to Trump and Biden, as much as I dislike Trump, I’d contemplate voting for the man. That’s how disconnected I’ve become from the Democratic party. Trump was right about quite a lot of the fake news, and I appreciate his abhorrence of war and body bags. There’s a slim possibility that he learned something from his first term in the White House. There appears to be no chance of that for Biden.
Jacqueline Brook
Putney, May 1