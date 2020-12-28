To the editor:
Looking back on the election, I have drawn a few conclusions.
First, Donald J. Trump would be getting ready to serve a second term if it were not for those pesky elections.
The Trumpublicans are proving relentless in their quest to destroy the Republican party, but it really should come as no surprise. This gradual erosion of the party of Lincoln began over 50 years ago. When Lyndon Johnson pushed through the civil rights bill, southern Democrats decided they had it with the party. In the 1968 election, the Republicans put the Southern Strategy into place. A strategy which basically said to racists in the south that they could have a new home.
Thus, over the decades, racists and bigots inside and outside of the south felt they had a sympathetic ear in the GOP. That putrid philosophy festered over the years until it became a cause in search of a leader. Along came Donald Trump and the rest is history. And history is where the Republican party would be doomed were it not for the ever suicidal Democrats.
Ah yes, the Democrats. It has been said that Republicans get in line and the Democrats eat their young. Before Joe Biden has even taken the oath, and despite his cabinet appointments being far and away the most diverse and most representative of the electorate in history, progressives are whining and complaining. There's nothing wrong with that. The party and country need to be prodded by the left. While the country remains right of center, the center continues to move left.
Were it not for progressives we wouldn’t have child labor laws, a 40 hour work week, Social Security, Medicare, affirmative action, civil rights legislation, environmental protection, gay rights, etc. The mantra of progressives was once, “Keep your eyes on the road, your hands upon the wheel.” Unfortunately, latter day progressives insist, “We want the world and we want it now.” And sadly, their attitude is, if they don’t get their way they won’t even show up to vote. Because of this attitude the Republicans can continue to play the Dems like a dime store toy. Too bad for the Democrats and too bad for the country.
Bob Fagelson
Brattleboro, Dec. 17