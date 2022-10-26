To the editor: I’m proud that Emilie Kornheiser is my voice in Montpelier.
As a member of the powerful Ways and Means Committee, she helped pass the largest state-level child tax credit and earned income tax credit in the country. Further, as a retired person, I appreciate the improvements in the Vermont exemption changes for Social Security, another product of her committee.
I understand that she and five other lawmakers will be studying changes to the public school funding mechanism. I am confident that her skills and positive approach will bear fruit.
Emilie is approachable and easy to talk to. Whether it is a small event, like an important film screening, or bigger get-togethers, like organizing meetings on the Brattleboro Common all summer, Emilie knows how to get people talking to her and to each other.
And it’s not just me. Look at the organizations endorsing her: union groups like the Vermont State Labor Council, The Vermont NEA and Firefighters; conservation groups like the Vermont Conservation Voters and the Sierra Club; and VPIRG and the Vermont Progressive Party, to name a few.
As a resident of District 1 in Brattleboro, I'm asking my neighbors to reelect Emilie.
George Carvill
West Brattleboro, Oct. 20