To the editor: I am writing this letter in support of Emilie Kornheiser who is running for her third term to the Vermont House of Representatives as the Democratic rep for Windham District 7. Her campaign motto is “Caring for the Community,” which is reflected in all of her dedication and hard work over the years. Emilie is an accessible politician. I was deeply moved by her door-to-door campaign strategy, wanting to reach out to neighbors, regardless of political persuasion and share ideas through meaningful conversation. She also regularly participates in community panels, holds meet and greet political happy hours, writes regular updates to her constituents and makes it clear to us that she wants to hear our voice and concerns. Her close to four years in this role has yielded an impressive record! As vice chair of Ways and Means, she helped to pass child tax credit and earned income tax credit, along with a restructure of corporate taxes and restructuring of the education finance system. She is devoted to enhancing healthcare access and recognizes this as a human right. In addition, Emilie has worked tirelessly on reproductive justice initiatives her entire adult life and is a strong legislator in the work surrounding Article 22 and ensuring Vermonters have the right to make informed reproductive decisions. While voting rights are shrinking, Emilie has worked to expand access to the ballot in Vermont with the passage of Senate Bill 15 which ensures Universal Voting by Mail for Vermonters. These are but a few examples from a long list of her accomplishments. Emilie is running again because she loves this role and recognizes that despite these achievements, her work for Vermont communities is far from complete. I am deeply honored that Emilie is our state representative. So let’s make sure she can continue to do this important work for us, and join me in voting for Emilie Kornheiser either by mail or on November 8! Thank you.
Aimee Creelman
Brattleboro, Oct. 20