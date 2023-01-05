To the editor: The failure of Republicans, on the first two days of the new Congress, to elect a Speaker of the House points to how close our nation is to being held hostage by an extreme minority.
The far-right minority is interested in killing the federal government. They talk of defunding the government and letting it default on its financial commitments. That would destroy the U.S. and turn it into a third-world nation.
Any House speaker supported by the extremists will have to allow them to have their way.
As a centrist Democrat I urge Democratic House members to identify a centrist GOP member and support the election of that person as Speaker of the House. We need house leadership that is moderate and interested in governing, not a minority interested in destroying our modern system of government. There are moderate, mainstream Republicans who are committed to our democracy and national government. Let’s empower them and marginalize the extremes.
Charles R. Putney
Bennington, Jan. 4