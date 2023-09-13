To the Editor:
I watched with sadness last night (Sept. 12) as the fine folks of Brattleboro were continually placed under a smoke screen of good intent and accountability. In a current political environment where the government already holds too much power, a five-person select board chooses to refrain its citizens from voting on a matter concerning what is their front-line access to healthcare.
I wrote a letter to the board explaining why the discussion you are having is not just about the city of Brattleboro. It is about how healthcare is now accessed. It is about Emergency Healthcare Services in areas that are not fire-based. These services are able to be fully developed without competition for funds that have the potential to be redirected into other non-healthcare areas. They are becoming leaders and frontline advocates of changing a broken healthcare system. In these areas, Emergency Healthcare Services are leading much-needed change where possible.
The concerns stated last night were accountability and the ability to control what happens with EMS. Control and funding of healthcare. After watching the outburst of a self-identified retired firefighter from Brattleboro and the sluggishness of the moderator to stop his “heartfelt” tongue-lashing of a fellow citizen, I believe this is a personal bias of five people with an agenda to gain power over funding. I believe the select board and the fire department owe this woman a public apology. She never said you were not a hero. In fact, she complimented you on a job continually well done. What she did say is you, as firefighters, have much on your plate and please leave healthcare to the people who train in healthcare. She never disputed your running into burning buildings or car wrecks, words you used to describe your profession. I must admit, not once in your heartfelt speech did I hear “provide quality prehospital healthcare.”
To the citizens of Brattleboro, you are being watched by others. Be a leader, not a lamb. Force your select board to make this a public vote. Make this a conversation about helping to revolutionize how we, as people in our times of need, enter a broken healthcare system and not about running into fires or wrecked cars. Golden Cross does not leave Brattleboro until next year. Take the time needed to research the offerings of Prehospital Healthcare Providers and how they can change the face of Healthcare Services.
DJ Hebert, Nationally Registered Paramedic
Springfield, Vermont, Sept. 13