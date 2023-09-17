EMS vote Tuesday night
To the Editor: I am again writing against the proposed town takeover of EMS. I have no grudge against the fire department as they have treated me extremely well over the years.
There is an old saying that states "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." This is what the Select Board did by not renewing the Rescue contract after more than 50 years of satisfactory service to our town. I still cannot comprehend why this decision was made and there is great anger throughout the community about it.
I am also very concerned about the financial impact to the town when all the projected income and expenses are merely that, projections. Hiring seven new officers and taking over a million and half dollars from the stimulus fund sounds like a serious risk to our town. Additionally, as I understand it, the stimulus funds should be used for long-term capital projects, not a discretionary account for the Select Board to tap at their leisure. Would the Board be moving ahead with this takeover if there were no stimulus funds?
The alleged forum last Thursday demonstrated that the public was definitely against this move and the emails coming in are also hugely against the town takeover.
I urge the Select Board to listen to the constituents who voted them in to serve the town of Brattleboro. Delay or cancel this vote and take a fresh look at all the history and details of the old and potentially new relationship, financial and otherwise.
In conclusion, if this vote by the Select Board goes through, there will be repercussions such as a town wide vote on the issue, which, although not binding, would send a clear message to the Board. There could be other legal actions against the town for improperly using the stimulus funds. And finally, we the voters of the town have the ability to vote out those that we voted in as three select Board members come up for reelection in march of 2024.
Hugh Barber
Brattleboro, Sept. 15