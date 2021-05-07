To the editor: Today in Florida the governor signed into law what is essentially voter nullification legislation. Last month it was Georgia, and tomorrow it will be Texas, and then Arizona; all states determined to willfully deny minority folks their rights to easy voting access. The US Senate can override these outrageous measures by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Except there is this archaic roadblock called the filibuster which prevents majority rule from making this happen. And did you know that our own senator, Patrick Leahy, is in favor of the filibuster? It is time to put pressure on him and let him know that he is out of step with the times and is also to be held accountable for helping to end democracy as we know it by letting these state voter nullification laws prevail. He and the likes of Joe Manchin (W.V.), Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), and Dianne Feinstein (Calif.) are holding up the works. Protect the vote! End the filibuster! Pass the word and Call Senator Patrick Leahy at 202-224-4242.
Moby Pearson
Brattleboro, May 6