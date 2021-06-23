To the editor: It is with pleasure that I write to thank Brattleboro for repaving the town portion of Route 9 between the Creamery Bridge and Academy School.
What had seemed like a jaw-jarring trek in the foothills of the Himalayas now feels more like a magic carpet ride. This was accomplished in a single overnight, as if by a snap of the fingers.
In fact, it was the result of careful planning and execution. Many thanks to the town employees who organized and financed the project and the able contractors who made it a reality.
Steve Lloyd
West Brattleboro, June 16