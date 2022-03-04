To the editor: It was heartwarming to see images of local school children celebrating Valentine's Day on the front page of the Feb. 15 Reformer.

It brought to mind that throughout the pandemic, teachers (those who have managed to hang in there), have been the quintessential essential workers.

After all, where would our community (and our economy) be without the educators who show up to their classrooms every day and continue to rise to the growing challenges of supporting the academic, social, and emotional needs of other people's children?

Portraits of essential workers This week will mark exactly one year of sharing these portraits.

I've enjoyed Ezra Distler's "Portraits of Essential Workers" (which ran every week in the Reformer from December 2020 through December 2021) and the opportunity it offers to honor those who have kept our community going. It dawned on me that I can't recall seeing any local educators ever featured. Maybe I missed them?

With Governor Scott's acknowledgment of the mental health crisis affecting children and educators and comments regarding the potential lifting of mask mandates in schools, it feels like a great time for the Reformer to tout the work of our local — and absolutely essential — educators, without whom, both during the pandemic and going forward, our community and our economy would cease to function.

Thank you.

Jaimie Scanlon

Brattleboro, Feb. 18