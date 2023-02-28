To the editor: I am writing in support of Eva Nolan, from Dummerston, for the three-year position on the Windham Southeast School District Board. Eva has the education and qualifications to be of great assistance with the ongoing issues the board has been facing. She would come to the board with a calm and collaborative approach, which I believe would be a great addition. Eva would like students to feel empowered to speak and be heard and would like them to have a safe and welcoming environment in which to learn.
Eva graduated from Eastern Nazarene College with a BA in criminal justice. She spent 10 years as a community educator with the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center. She has also received special training from the FBI to identify and report trafficking victims, as well as additional training in domestic violence prevention. Eva is very familiar with the process of investigation that happens when a sexual assault allegation has been made. While working with BARCC's Survivor Speakers Bureau, she facilitated discussions with schools and community centers around these issues.
Eva lives in Dummerston with her husband and two school-aged children. Her home life is such that she feels she has the time to serve while using her training to help navigate present issues. I am supporting her candidacy for the School Board because I believe her background would be a great addition.
Please join me in voting for Eva Nolan for the Dummerston position. Don't forget that we all vote for every town's candidate. Sometimes we might not know the people running from another town, but both the Reformer and the Commons have had excellent articles on all the candidates, which, if you haven't already, you should read them. You can also ask about other candidates a friend who knows them. Whatever you do - vote.
Jody Normandeau,
Dummerton, Feb. 24