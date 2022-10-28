To the editor: My thoughts on Article 22 — the “Reproductive Liberty Amendment.”
I am a woman, mother and nurse. A few years after Roe v. Wade, I was 18 and used my freedom of choice to have sex resulting in a pregnancy. I made a quick decision not to be inconvenienced for nine months with another human being. I had an abortion. I say “nine months” as I could have delivered my baby and offered her to someone who could not have a baby. I do not believe this was an example of “personal reproductive autonomy” as it involved three human beings: myself, the father and a baby. Autonomy is defined as self-governing, NOT governing self plus two other individuals — this is not a personal choice but a three person choice usually made by only one person. Also, reproduction is defined as giving rise to offspring. Abortion is the opposite.
I feel compassion for women with an unwanted pregnancy (especially if they were raped) and would tell them my experience with abortion. It was the saddest day of my life.
A nation without limits on abortion is doomed to destruction. Since Roe v. Wade, abortion has been “the back-up plan” too often and now is an industry supported by taxpayer funding and money from desperate women. I personally believe abortion providers should pay women for the products those women provide as I have no doubt that fetal organs and tissue sell for a very high price. It makes me ill thinking of those that profit off of desperate women that are doing something that will affect them for the rest of their lives. Thankfully, God is merciful and will forgive anyone who asks.
Some want Vermont to be known as an abortion sanctuary state. This would make them proud. We know that most likely abortion will never be outlawed in Vermont, but to have no limits on it, no matter what circumstance the woman is in or the stage of the pregnancy, is morally wrong in many ways.
Vermont is beautiful and many people come for a peaceful and healthy way of life. Do we want to be known for this or for being the place to go to end an innocent child’s life? Life begins at conception — whether we value this life will determine what kind of a culture we create.
Vote NO on Article 22. Choose LIFE!
Marcia Hildebrand
Belmont, Oct. 21