To the editor: After reading Nancy Braus' letter to the editor ("Not all COVID literature should be treated equally," Aug. 24) regarding the stand her book store, Everyone's Books, is taking against one of their publishers (Chelsea Green) for publishing a book written by Joseph Mercola, entitled "The Truth About COVID-19," I strongly suggest she change the name of her bookstore. Sounds to me like she only wants to sell books that promote HER thoughts and she clearly states that if you are not vaccinated, you are not welcome in her store.

Letter: Not all COVID literature should be treated equally To the editor: At Everyone's Books in Brattleboro, we have a carefully curated selection of …

I always believed that a book store was a place for inquisitive people who want to educate themselves on a variety of subjects, maybe even exploring divergent opinions. Hats off to Chelsea Green for ignoring the new censorship rules! Speak out America before the mask mandate becomes a muzzle mandate. Our fundamental freedoms are under attack.

Althea J. Dodge

Jacksonville, Aug. 29