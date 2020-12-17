Editor of the Reformer: A belief is not a fact, nor is it an opinion. Belief is blind trust that something is true. Though essential in the context of religion, belief without evidence can be deadly in the real world. If I believe I can fly and, ignoring science, jump off a cliff, my belief will kill me. Science as a way of negotiating the world has been proven over centuries to be a more effective guide for behavior.
We are living in a bizarre time in which humans have become their beliefs. Our actions, desires, thoughts, are ruled by them. A model of the power of belief in falsehoods remains in residence in the White House. Trump believes in the pseudoscience espoused by Fox News and other charlatan sources of misinformation. Lost in his false beliefs, he thinks he won the election. Many of his followers, all too willing to have their own distorted beliefs confirmed by an ‘authority’ figure, blindly carry out his wishes for violence against those holding differing beliefs, and those making choices based on verifiable facts (aka science).
We learn our beliefs in childhood from parents, peers and teachers. They are determined by the culture in which we were born, our parents’ belief systems, and a multitude of other variables. Beliefs are intended as shortcuts for us to learn how the world works. But, as we grow up, our beliefs are meant to evolve and mature with us. Education, personal inquiry, experience, should lead us to more responsible and scientifically supported ways of behaving.
It is time for each of us to take a long and honest look at our beliefs. Pick one you know to be a powerful motivator of your thoughts and actions. Look at it. Inspect its history, explore where it came from, notice the emotions attached to it. Decide if it serves you, or if you serve it. We are capable of letting go of beliefs that are no longer of value to us as individuals, as family members, as community members. It is time to cast off beliefs that were chosen for us, not by us, and find common ground through the discussion of facts, forming opinions (not beliefs) based on the core of who we are as human beings. Our beliefs do not own us.