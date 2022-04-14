To the editor: I do not know Mark Speno, other than that he makes a very good impression when, as principle of Green Street, he has spoken at school board meetings I’ve attended. I don’t think I’ve ever spoken to him directly. Most residents in the communities that make up the Windham Southeast School District probably don’t know him any better than that.
So what are we to make of the school board’s ongoing, contentious, and dysfunctional process of choosing a new superintendent for the district? Here’s what I make of it. The process of discussing this matter in secret, under the impenetrable cloak of “executive session,” is creating a significant portion of the problem.
Vermont statutes give municipal bodies the right to discuss various matters, including personnel decisions, out of the direct view of the public, by declaring an executive session. No outsiders are allowed in the room, and no minutes are kept. The justification is to protect sensitive financial negotiations and to maintain confidentiality in employment and disciplinary actions. According to state law, executive session is permitted, but it is not required.
There are instances in which this is appropriate, but in the current situation, and in other situations where the public has a direct and compelling interest in the outcome, the public interest outweighs the desire for school board members to keep their thoughts secret. In the past few weeks I have heard all sorts of rumors about why the selection process ground to a halt, who’s to blame, who has left executive sessions in tears, and what new conflict is about to arise. This is wrong. It should not be happening this way.
The time has come for the school board to consider all matters relating to the selection of a new superintendent in open meetings, where people can hear what is said and make their own judgments accordingly. It is shocking that teachers, students, school staff, the press, and the voters are kept in the dark about who said what in filling the single most important position in leading our schools and educating our children. The time has come to end executive session secrecy. Pull back the curtains, let the light in, and let people see what’s happening. End executive sessions now.
Franz Reichsman
Brattleboro, April 9