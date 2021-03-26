Editor of the Reformer: Several news networks have made comments about Trump being silent and out of public view since he left office. He may be silent, but it’s my believe he has been occupied, and very vocal, and in constant commutation with Putin, the Proud Boys, Qanon, the White Supremest, and any other hate groups, planning their next attack on our country.
It isn’t any surprise or mystery that the Asian race is being targeted and being killed by Trump’s loyalist. Trump, I believe, is at the very core of this, instructing his hate groups to escalate the killing of Asians.
With Trump's limited brain function, I believe he thinks this is “payback” toward Biden and the American people for electing a Vice President of Asian decent. It eats at him like a cancer. I also believe that if Vice President Kamala Harris was all black, we would be seeing escalating black killings as well.
Our country is in grave danger of losing our democracy and we should be at the highest alert level as it was during the 911 attack. This time it isn’t a foreign power we have to be on alert for, it’s Trump and his domestic terrorist groups.
Trump's main goal, and I believe it was his goal as president as well, is to over throw the United States democracy and establish a dictatorship. He wants to rule as a dictator like his beloved Putin. I also believe Trump is still getting instructions from Putin as how to continue to accomplish this.
Trump and his hate groups are becoming extremely more dangerous with each passing day. All I can say is “Fasten your seatbelts” for what is being planned for the future of our great country.
God Bless Our Country
God bless you.