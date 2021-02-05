Editor of the Reformer:
Entering into February, most thought 2020 was a long year; January 2021 perhaps proved to be a feeling of one year on its own -- between the Senate runoffs in Georgia, the Capitol riot of the 6th, with conversations over controversial Republicans in both the Senate and Congress over what actions/involvement they might have had with supporting questionable Trump supporter groups that led the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
We've also had the second impeachment of Trump, the stock market reaching its highest earnings, to ending with GameStop tradings skyrocketing in the last week of January, with much debate taking place in this crazy week of trading.
As we look ahead at February, President Biden is staying focused on his commitments to battling the COVID virus, pushing to get legislation passed with his stimulus package to help millions of Americans and businesses that have been affected by the hardships of COVID.
The second impeachment trial is sounding like Republicans will vote not to convict Trump. Biden’s' priorities will continue with the COVID vaccine distribution, which is starting to ramp up in many states; still, challenges exist throughout the country, with vaccine allotments and communication methods to seniors who need assistance maneuvering through the state's web sites for signing up for vaccine.
Hopefully, February being a shorter month and spring soon to be, we can all look forward to better days. We still need to stay focused on the days and weeks ahead, keeping our masks on and remaining calm as we proceed into these weeks moving forward.
Americans have faced multiple challenges that have affected us in one way or another from the COVID virus, and our hearts go out to those who've lost loved ones. We need to be thankful we have vaccines and believe that progress will happen with vaccine manufacturers working 24/7 to create enough vaccines to control this pandemic.
The new White House administration is what we need, especially during these challenges affecting all of us, where their focus is clearly on controlling and defeating this pandemic.
All of us could use a little faith in our lives. "Faith - beyond what the eyes can see." We all need some at this time.
Sincerely,
Dennis Golas
South Hadley, Mass., Jan. 31