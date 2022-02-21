To the editor: "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I am the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. Who am I?" Bret Turner, a teacher in Albany, California, gave this question to his first grade class. The answer to the puzzle is, “the letter 'E.'" The words everything and everywhere ends with the letter "E". However, the reply he got from one of his students led to an “awed, somber, reflective hush” across the class. The first grader's answer to "Who am I," was, "Death." It was the uncluttered mind of a five year old who provided the most profound answer. The student's "one word" answer, "death," is in fact the answer to everything.
What we do know is that death is the only certainty of life. The sequence at the beginning of any life is preceded by nothingness, followed by nothingness. A philosophical equation would read as: Nothingness + Life + Nothingness. Humans claiming that their sentient conscious lifeforms survive death belong solely in the realm of belief-dependency.
There is no scientia to support life surviving brain-stem death. Dr. Diana Greene-Chandos, assistant professor of neurological surgery at Ohio State University, Wexner Center, said, "If all of the criteria for brain-stem death are met, then it's pretty clear that there's nothing left, and we're supporting the body."
Moreover, Psychology Today reports, "The prevailing consensus in neuroscience is that consciousness is an emergent property of the brain and its metabolism. When the brain dies, the mind and consciousness of the being to whom that brain belonged ceases to exist. In other words, without a brain, there can be no consciousness."
Taken together, the primitive consciousness of humans left us with an enduring fear of the nothingness of death. Too many humans cannot face the void of eternal death. To cope, they invented spiritual mythologies to make-believe in life after death. To this very day, it's the historical fear of nothingness that has infected the minds of humans, to the point they fight and kill each other, and kill innocent nonbelievers.
The best way to control most humans is to instill in children an unnatural, reckless fear of ending their lives as nothingness. Most humans, by an early age, are much of who they will be in adulthood. Mark Twain said, "The most interesting information comes from children, for they tell all they know and then stop."
If the evolution of human consciousness had assimilated more real-life information and much less belief-dependency, human societies would have evolved to have a civilizing and refining effect on people. The word humane is derived from "human." Clearly, however, human belief and faith have largely failed humanity, and beliefs have dangerously divided us since the very beginning of faith. There's little reason to assume organized and individual faith will save us, and every reason to think it never will.
Faith and beliefs are nothing more than wishful thinking, like a child blowing out candles on a birthday cake to make a wish. Nothing more.
Vidda Crochetta
Brattleboro, Feb. 6