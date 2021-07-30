To the editor: The Reformer reported today (July 27) that the last victim of the building collapse in Surfside, Florida, has been identified. As we all grieve for the families and friends of the victims, I am reminded how easy it is to avoid house or building maintenance. No one likes realizing they have to replace rusted tanks or foundations. But if you own your own house, you have only yourself to argue with.
If you own collectively, as in a condo or co-op building, it is much harder. I am reminded of something that happened in a small co-op I lived in a number of years ago. We were a mostly congenial group of people who tried to keep upon maintenance. But when someone semi-official pointed out that aging concrete pineapples that graced our 5-story building’s cornice had aged to the point that they might break off and injure or possibly kill someone, we avoided the considerable expense of removing them. Instead, we spent endless hours at each building meeting discussing what to do, and joked with families and visitors to watch out for falling pineapples when entering our building. After years, we finally paid and had them removed.
It’s hard to make costly decisions collectively, to correct something when you barely can see the damage, but that goes with our democracy. Addressing climate change is a good example. The fires from Canada and the West rage around us, causing a dense haze today so I can’t see the mountains from my house. We can avoid, or discuss and postpone the costly steps we have to take to address the issue. It will be expensive, but we all need to personally ante-up and change as we currently are living, or here too we will reap the damage of the falling pineapples of our Earth.
Edie Mas
Marlboro, July 27